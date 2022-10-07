Cleartrip appoints Priyaah Sundaraam as Vice President - Head of Customer Experience and Fulfilment

Regarding the appointment, Prahlad Krishnamurthi, chief business officer at Cleartrip, said “As we continue to progress toward several important milestones in our journey, we are pleased to welcome Priyaah to our team. With her extensive knowledge and experience in the Aviation and Hospitality sector, she embodies our values as a leader. She shares our vision and passion for making travel simple and accessible. Priyaah's track record will significantly impact us as we expand our footprint, support new categories, and build a long-term business through a high-performing team and customer NPS platform. With Priyaah on board, we continue our commitment towards building superior customer service and offering better fulfilment.”