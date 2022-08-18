Cleartrip appoints Shubham Khurana as the Head of Brand Marketing

Speaking about his recent appointment with Cleartrip, Shubham said, “I am excited about this mandate as it brings me back to the industry, I'm extremely passionate about. Travel is one of the most inspiring categories with some of the most uninspiring communication as of today, which is possibly why there isn’t any distinctive brand from India in this space yet. There is a great opportunity to create a contemporary and exciting brand, breaking the clutter of the price and discount-led communication which dominates the industry. Cleartrip has been able to create a niche yet a loyal base of customers over the years, and I’m looking to take the goodness of the platform to the world at large with a renewed and refreshing brand identity and communication, as my first priority. I am excited about being a part of Cleartrip and look forward to contributing to its renewed growth and success.”