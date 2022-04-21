CleverTap appoints Anand Venkatraman as Chief Operating Officer

Anand has over two decades of experience in building and scaling global teams and P&Ls across various sales motions. He joins from Freshworks where he led the fast-growing Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa business. He also played a key role in driving global partnerships to independently grow the business across 40+ countries, scaling the technology marketplace and embedded Freshworks deep into the worldwide startup ecosystem. Prior to that he held leadership positions at Akamai and Microsoft in APJ and India.