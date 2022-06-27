CloudTailor appoints Dev Kakkad as Head of Consumer Activation & Brand Partnership

He has previously worked with Zee Entertainment Enterprises as a Sales & Marketing Lead.
CloudTailor, a D2C platform that delivers personalized tailoring and fashion solutions for women globally has announced the appointment of Dev Kakkad as head of consumer activation & brand partnership.
Dev comes with a wealth of experience of over 10 years with the calibre to handle end-to-end Customer Acquisition, Brand Partnership, CRM/Loyalty Programme Management, B2C Marketing campaigns, and a complete range of operational functions. He has previously worked with Zee Entertainment Enterprises as a sales & marketing lead.
His new role at CloudTailor will be that of heading the entire consumer activation & brand partnership for the brand. His responsibilities will include identifying and defining the growth plan that will take the business to the next level and bring stakeholder groups together to identify and build impactful solutions, providing strategic marketing expertise and innovative expertise to successfully drive revenue and brand awareness for national and international venues.
Dev shared his views on the appointment “I am immensely excited to join CloudTailor, and lead activation & brand partnership. As I step into this new role, my main objective will be to drive growth by exploring different avenues through omni channel initiatives. I believe my expertise in B2C marketing campaigns, brand partnership, and customer acquisition would benefit the brand and pave the way for future growth”
Adding to this Mahesh Patel co-founder at Cloudtailor "I’m pleased to welcome Dev Kakkad to the team to lead Activation and Brand Partnership. Dev comes with vast experience in marketing and has deep knowledge of how to build a strong customer acquisition channel and understand the customer’s needs. On the journey to make CloudTailor a household brand for every woman for their personalised fashion and tailoring, I’m confident that Dev will be a great asset to CloudTailor and will take Activation and Brand Partnership to the next level”