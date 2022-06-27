CloudTailor appoints Dev Kakkad as Head of Consumer Activation & Brand Partnership

CloudTailor, a D2C platform that delivers personalized tailoring and fashion solutions for women globally has announced the appointment of Dev Kakkad as head of consumer activation & brand partnership.

Dev comes with a wealth of experience of over 10 years with the calibre to handle end-to-end Customer Acquisition, Brand Partnership, CRM/Loyalty Programme Management, B2C Marketing campaigns, and a complete range of operational functions. He has previously worked with Zee Entertainment Enterprises as a sales & marketing lead.