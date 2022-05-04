Cloudtailor appoints Shailendra Shyamsukha as Head of Brand & Communication

Adding to this, Mahesh Patel, co-founder at Cloudtailor said, “I am excited to welcome Shailendra to the Cloudtailor family. With his hands-on skills and knowledge in establishing strategies, I believe his leadership skills will pave way for Cloudtailor towards growth, creativity and development. Shailendra is a passionate and true brand expert in digital and direct to consumer experiences. As we continue to accelerate our growth and expansion through physigal business ,Shailendra will spearhead our brand’s ability to connect with our global consumer base through the creation of meaningful and authentic consumer touchpoints.”