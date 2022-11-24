CommerceIQ appoints Varun Srivastava as Vice President, Engineering

Commenting on the appointment, Guru Hariharan, CEO, CommerceIQ, said, ‘Varun’s appointment comes at an opportune time as we set the stage for our next phase of growth. I am confident Varun’s domain knowledge, immense experience in tech and product innovation will play a pivotal role in strengthening our technology competencies and driving innovation on CommerceIQ’s retail ecommerce management platform.’

Varun Srivastava, VP Engineering, CommerceIQ said, ‘It’s incredible to see the growth trajectory of CommerceIQ these last few years, and its unique positioning and vision to take the retail ecommerce industry forward. I am excited to join the team to help build exciting new products that blend data, tech, and science.’

CommerceIQ is the leading Retail Ecommerce Management Platform,powering profitable market share growth for consumer brands across 450 global online retailers in 41 countries. all-in-one platform applies machine learning across sales, supply chain, and retail media automations, along with digital shelf analytics, to create a single source of truth that empowers brands to boost share-of-voice (SOV), minimize out-of-stock (OOS), optimize assortment and inventory, and prevent revenue leakage. . CommerceIQ’s engineering arm in Bengaluru has expanded rapidly over the past two years. The company is also hiring for several other positions across Engineering, Customer Success, and Marketing.