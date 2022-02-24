Credenc appoints Mayanka Uppal as Chief Marketing Officer

She will report directly to founders Mayank Batheja and Avinash Kumar.
Digital Education Loan platform Credenc, announces the strategic hiring of Mayanka Uppal as Chief Marketing Officer in its leadership team. Mayanka brings with her, over a decade of experience in the field, and will report directly to founders Mayank Batheja and Avinash Kumar.
Mayanka has more than 11 years of work experience spanning all things brand and marketing. She brings to table the rationale of a seasonal data driven marketeer, balanced with the objectivity of a creative strategist.
In her most recent stint, Mayanka oversaw the marketing and brand positioning role at Omaxe and ran her own menswear brand NooNoo.in, where she led design, brand, consumer research and customer experience. Mayanka is a brand strategy powerhouse, who has worked across varied categories.
Congratulating Mayanka on her appointment, Mayank Batheja, co-founder of Credenc commented, “Mayanka is a seasoned marketing leader. She brings her impressive track record and expertise in creative brand strategy to the table, and we are confident that she will excel in devising and initiating a strong business strategy for us. Her unique insight into consumer-centric brand building and effective brand development initiatives will drive us forward in our vision of making Credenc a student-first brand in the coming years. Mayanka’s ability to drive key business and brand objectives will be an additional asset to Credenc’s overall growth as a company, and we congratulate her on the appointment.”
Mayanka Uppal, chief marketing officer, Credenc added, “I’m really excited to have joined Credenc, especially at a time when the student education loans in India is ripe for disruption. I made some unconventional education choices that have stood me in good stead in my career, so the potential to facilitate the same for talented and hungry students across streams is very exciting to me. Just the premise of ‘potential based loans’ in itself is a powerful proposition, and I can’t wait to dive right into consumer understanding and getting our message out.”
Mayanka holds a post-graduation degree in Fashion Entrepreneurship from NIFT Delhi. She has a Bachelor’s Degree from St. Stephen’s College, (Delhi University), and completed her education at The Vasant Valley School, New Delhi.