Credenc appoints Mayanka Uppal as Chief Marketing Officer

Congratulating Mayanka on her appointment, Mayank Batheja, co-founder of Credenc commented, “Mayanka is a seasoned marketing leader. She brings her impressive track record and expertise in creative brand strategy to the table, and we are confident that she will excel in devising and initiating a strong business strategy for us. Her unique insight into consumer-centric brand building and effective brand development initiatives will drive us forward in our vision of making Credenc a student-first brand in the coming years. Mayanka’s ability to drive key business and brand objectives will be an additional asset to Credenc’s overall growth as a company, and we congratulate her on the appointment.”