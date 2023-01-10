D2C brand Spice Story elevates Vibhor Rastogi as Co-Founder

On the development, Vibhor said, “ This elevation to a cofounder adds a lot of responsibilities on me which I will be happy to take on and work alongside Soumyadeep and Gayatri to take Spice story to its rightful place. From my end, I will keep on working on newer flavours, products and categories as we look to expand our product offerings. We have kickstarted 2023 with increased vigour to fulfil our promise of taking India to the world again.”