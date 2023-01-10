D2C brand Spice Story elevates Vibhor Rastogi as Co-Founder

Prior to this, he worked with leading hospitality chains such as Taj Hotels & Godrej & Boyce.
Spice story, a D2C chutney brand, has elevated Vibhor Rastogi from head of new product development and quality control, to co-founder and head (product development).
He is a trained chef from the Institute of Hotel Management IHM-Dadar, and has worked with some leading hospitality chains such as Taj Hotels & Godrej & Boyce, before joining Global Value Foods, the holding company of Spice Story.
Vibhor has been part of the leadership team at Spice Story and has played a pivotal role in building the apt product mix and getting the flavours right since he joined the team in 2020.
On Vibhor’s elevation to co founder, Soumyadeep Mukherjee said, “Vibhor has shown amazing leadership skills and operates like an entrepreneur. He had hustled like a founder and never shied away from taking on the challenges that have come our (Spice Story) way. This announcement only formalises his stature. We are quite excited to have Vibhor on the board.”
On the development, Vibhor said, “ This elevation to a cofounder adds a lot of responsibilities on me which I will be happy to take on and work alongside Soumyadeep and Gayatri to take Spice story to its rightful place. From my end, I will keep on working on newer flavours, products and categories as we look to expand our product offerings. We have kickstarted 2023 with increased vigour to fulfil our promise of taking India to the world again.”