Dabur's Apoorva Singh Bais joins Mrs Bectors as CMO

A marketing professional with more than 13 years of experience in FMCG Marketing, Sales, and Trade Marketing with Dabur & ITC. Singh has pursued his MBA from IIM Indore, B.E from NSIT, Delhi University. He has experience in consumer insights, product development, commercialization, Go to Market and Communication strategy for categories like foods, beverages, shampoos and tobacco. In the past, he has also worked with ITC for more than 5 years.