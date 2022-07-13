Dabur's Apoorva Singh Bais joins Mrs Bectors as CMO

Previously at Dabur, he was working as Senior Marketing Manager.
Apoorva Singh Bais has joined Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities (Cremica and English Oven) as chief marketing officer. He joins from Dabur India, where he worked for around 7 years as brand manager and marketing manager (category head) -foods division
A marketing professional with more than 13 years of experience in FMCG Marketing, Sales, and Trade Marketing with Dabur & ITC. Singh has pursued his MBA from IIM Indore, B.E from NSIT, Delhi University. He has experience in consumer insights, product development, commercialization, Go to Market and Communication strategy for categories like foods, beverages, shampoos and tobacco. In the past, he has also worked with ITC for more than 5 years.