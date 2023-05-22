Deltatech Gaming appoints Joydeep Mukherjee as Chief Marketing Officer

Mukherjee would be responsible for providing direction on marketing, brand, and overall customer experience for the Gaming major.
Deltatech Gaming, India’s pioneer in online gaming, today announced the appointment of Joydeep Mukherjee as the chief marketing officer to accelerate growth and further strengthen the brand narrative for Adda52 Poker and Adda Games. A seasoned marketing professional and consumer behaviour enthusiast Joydeep comes with a diverse experience across telecom, ed-tech, consulting, and technology. In his new role, Joydeep will be responsible for leading DGL’s marketing strategy and operations, along with building a strong brand narrative that resonates with the customers and make online gaming a joyful experience.
Commenting on the appointment, Shivanandan Pare, executive director and CEO, Deltatech Gaming Limited said, “We are extremely bullish about the future of online poker in India, especially after the regulatory clarity emerging from the government. We now look forward to an era where online poker goes mainstream and becomes part of Indian pop culture. We look forward to Joydeep with his body of experience across the telecom, online education, and consulting enabling this in a holistic manner.”
Joydeep Mukherjee, chief marketing officer, Deltatech Gaming added, "I am elated to join the Deltatech Gaming team. The real money gaming industry is seeing widespread participation from across the country as more and more customers explore alternate forms of entertainment, which deeply engage and thrill customers. With Adda52 poker and the entire suite of games in Addagames, I believe Deltatech is well-positioned to serve customers across the spectrum. I look forward to working together and creating a delightful playing experience for our customers."
An alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur, Joydeep spent 9.5 years at Airtel doing various marketing leadership stints, with the last one being Head of Marketing for Airtel DTH business where he was responsible for marketing strategy, operations, and product innovations. Most recently Joydeep was the Chief Marketing Officer for myclassroom learning services, an ed-tech startup, where he was responsible for building and leading the marketing and sales organization.