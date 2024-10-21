Dentsu elevates Anindita Sarkar to VP, Brand & Communications for South Asia

Anindita Sarkar, previously the senior director of corporate communications at Dentsu International India, has announced her new role as vice president, brand & communications, South Asia at Dentsu. In a LinkedIn post, she shared her excitement, stating, "Your friendly industry colleague and avid story fanatic has now stepped into the role."

Sarkar has been a key figure at Dentsu since 2015. In her previous role, she was responsible for overseeing the company’s communication strategies in India.

Her career in communications spans over a decade. Before joining Dentsu, Sarkar was a special correspondent at The Financial Express, where she reported on the media, advertising, and entertainment industries. She also held a similar role at afaqs!, focusing on television industry trends and related business strategies.