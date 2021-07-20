Dentsu International appoints Fred Levron as Global Chief Creative Officer

Fred Levron said, “My entire career has been driven by the ambition to transform the agencies and network I was part of and build brands and businesses through the power of modern creativity. Today, I’m so excited to start this new transformation journey as I’m joining Wendy and dentsu’s 45,000+ employees. We have the opportunity to build a unique creative company that brings creativity, tech, data, media, entertainment and commerce together to become the most attractive place for talents out there and the most relevant partner for the biggest brands.”