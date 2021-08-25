dentsu International’s Gautam Mehra has moved on

He was its chief data and product officer and CEO of DAN Programmatic.
Sources have confirmed to us that Gautam Mehra, dentsu International’s chief data and product officer and the CEO of DAN (dentsu Aegis Network) Programmatic has moved on.
Only last week, we’d reported senior-level resignations of Rubeena Singh, CEO, iProspect and Vivek Bhargava, head, dentsu Performance Group.
Mehra had joined the agency holding network in 2016 as chief data officer. In a career spanning over 15 years, Mehra has worked at places such as iProspect (then iProspect Communicate 2), Ultraviolet Digital Solutions, Ignitee, Pinstorm, and Sigel WebSolutions.