Divye Sood is The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts' new assoc. dir. of brand comms & experientials

Prior to this, Sood served as the luxury customer marketing manager at Diageo India.
The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts appoints Divye Sood as associate director of brand communications and experientials. He previously worked with Diageo India as its luxury customer marketing manager.
Sood shared the news in a LinkedIn post. In the past, he has also worked with Mirchi and Titan Company.
Sood is a marketing professional with more than 11 years of experience of managing luxury/premium brands in hospitality, consumer packaged goods, retail and media industries.