Duolingo English ropes in former Apple Executive Ravi Bhushan as Head of Global Business Development

Ravi Bhushan assumes the role of head of global business development, Duolingo English Test. Ravi previously headed the Southeast Asia App Store at Apple for 6 years, and recently was responsible for Market Development efforts for Apple's Services business in the region. His deep understanding of inclusive innovation through technology will be instrumental in expanding the DET's reach and impact throughout India and RoW. Meanwhile, Rashi Dhanani, formerly in a prominent leadership position at the Central Square Foundation, joins the DET as Head of Business Development for India. Rashi comes with over a decade of experience working in the Indian EdTech industry with a focus on building markets for disruptive technologies that create more value for users. These hires follow the appointment of former Netflix series marketing lead, Tara Kapur as DET India’s marketing head in December 2022. Together, they will drive the DET's mission to provide accessible and reliable language assessment solutions in the Indian market.