Duolingo English ropes in former Apple Executive Ravi Bhushan as Head of Global Business Development

Rashi Dhanani, joins DET as Head of Business Development for India from Central Square Foundation.
Duolingo English Test (DET), a modern English proficiency assessment for today’s international students and institutions, announces two key additions to its India team. With their extensive experience and proven success, Rashi Dhanani and Ravi Bhushan join the DET, reinforcing the company's commitment to strengthening its presence and investing further in the Indian market.
Ravi Bhushan assumes the role of head of global business development, Duolingo English Test. Ravi previously headed the Southeast Asia App Store at Apple for 6 years, and recently was responsible for Market Development efforts for Apple's Services business in the region. His deep understanding of inclusive innovation through technology will be instrumental in expanding the DET's reach and impact throughout India and RoW. Meanwhile, Rashi Dhanani, formerly in a prominent leadership position at the Central Square Foundation, joins the DET as Head of Business Development for India. Rashi comes with over a decade of experience working in the Indian EdTech industry with a focus on building markets for disruptive technologies that create more value for users. These hires follow the appointment of former Netflix series marketing lead, Tara Kapur as DET India’s marketing head in December 2022. Together, they will drive the DET's mission to provide accessible and reliable language assessment solutions in the Indian market.
The DET remains devoted to nurturing partnerships, revolutionizing language assessment, and investing in India's growth potential. The addition of Ravi and Rashi marks a significant stride towards achieving these objectives, bolstering the DET's ability to redefine language testing worldwide.
Commenting on these additions to the team, Carrie Wang, Head, Duolingo English Test, Asia said, "We are delighted to welcome Rashi and Ravi to the Duolingo English Test team. Their outstanding skills and expertise will play a pivotal role in advancing our mission of providing a high stakes English proficiency test to students across India. This emphasizes our dedication to the Indian market and our ongoing efforts to make language testing more accessible and efficient."
Ravi Bhushan, head of global business development said “The Duolingo English Test is the future of high stakes testing, enabling greater access and faster results at an affordable price point. I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the DET team to work on a ground-breaking product and drive adoption with partners and students, globally.”
Rashi Dhanani, head of business development, India shared more about her new position “The DET is an excellent choice for study abroad aspirants as it brings the frontier of technology to English proficiency testing. I am excited by the DET’s vision to create value for users, and believe that Indian aspirants will fall in love with the new-age testing experience!”