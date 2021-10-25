Edtech firm, Results and Outcomes, appoints Viral Kadakia as the GM Sales

Viral brings in more than 11 years of experience having worked across verticals in B2C, Inside Sales, Edtech Sales and Business Development sectors. Prior to this, Viral operated as assistant vice president of Jaro Education, where he worked for almost a decade. His stellar expertise in the Edutech industry has seen him display commendable leadership and man-management skills being at the helm of dedicated sales teams. He is also associated with programs like MIT-MBA and IIM-Lucknow. His new role will see him implement innovative sales strategies that contribute towards enhancing business volumes and driving revenue growth for the company.