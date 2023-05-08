EFGH Brand Innovations onboards Rashmi Ambastha as ECD

Previously, she was working as a Senior Creative Director at Cheil India.
EFGH Brand Innovations has appointed award-winning Rashmi Ambastha as ECD. She comes with rich experience in Consumer Durables, FMCG, Airlines, Beauty & Skincare, Health & Wellness, Media, Pharma, Banking, and Automobiles, amongst others.
Prior to this, Rashmi was Sr. CD at Cheil India and worked on Samsung India, PepsiCo, MG Motors, Aakash Institute, JK Tyres and Greenpanel, working closely with Emmanuel Upputuru, Founder and Creative Chairman, EFGH Brand Innovations.
"I have a confession to make. Many senior creative leaders from Mumbai who are my friends call me quite frequently to ask about talent they want to hire for their Gurgaon offices... and I have mentioned many names but one, Rashmi. Today I am thrilled to welcome Rashmi as our Executive Creative Director at EFGH. Her solid creative mind, hunger to do great work for clients, and ability to push boundaries within the boxes make her a perfect fit for our team. With her mature head on her shoulders, understanding of technology, and ability to connect with consumers, we believe Rashmi is a true asset to our company. She is like a test batsman who can play T-20 innings when needed or vice versa. We are excited to see the impact she will make on our team and the industry as a whole”, revealed Emmanuel Upputuru, founder and creative chairman EFGH Brand Innovations.
Speaking about her new role, Ambastha says, "Having spent 16 years learning the ABCD of advertising, I am thrilled to embark on a new journey exploring the EFGH. I loved Emmanuel’s idea of building a place where you get absolute freedom to explore, experiment and create. A place where we can partner with clients and provide effective creative solutions to everyday business problems. So, when the opportunity arose to join forces with Emmanuel, I eagerly jumped at the chance. If you’ve worked with Emmanuel, you would know that when he gives you a field to play, there are no rules or boundaries. You can play by your own rules and be wild and creative.
During our filter coffee conversations, we both resonated with Ethan Hawke's Ted Talk – Give yourself permission to be creative. Play the fool. I didn’t say it out loud but I joined EFGH on April 1. Is it a co-incidence? Now that’s a conversation for another day.”
EFGH Brand Innovations was started by multiple Cannes Lions winner Emmanuel Upputuru and Joyce Shepherd in 2022. The agency has already produced work for clients like HCL Tech, Lectrix Scooters, JJ Tax, DCM Shriram, McCain Foods, Giving Tuesday and TechMahindra.