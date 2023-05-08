EFGH Brand Innovations onboards Rashmi Ambastha as ECD

"I have a confession to make. Many senior creative leaders from Mumbai who are my friends call me quite frequently to ask about talent they want to hire for their Gurgaon offices... and I have mentioned many names but one, Rashmi. Today I am thrilled to welcome Rashmi as our Executive Creative Director at EFGH. Her solid creative mind, hunger to do great work for clients, and ability to push boundaries within the boxes make her a perfect fit for our team. With her mature head on her shoulders, understanding of technology, and ability to connect with consumers, we believe Rashmi is a true asset to our company. She is like a test batsman who can play T-20 innings when needed or vice versa. We are excited to see the impact she will make on our team and the industry as a whole”, revealed Emmanuel Upputuru, founder and creative chairman EFGH Brand Innovations.