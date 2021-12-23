Eishin Chihana appointed new Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group

Commenting on his new role, Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said,“I am very excited to lead Yamaha Motor in the world’s largest two-wheeler market. India is a diverse country with a huge customer base and immense potential. Also, with the majority of its population comprising of the youth, it gives us the opportunity to penetrate the market by meeting their evolving expectations through Yamaha’s leading technological advancements and engineering prowess. We will strongly continue to create new landmark achievements by introducing Yamaha’s globally renowned product range under ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand strategy, to further strengthen our position in the Indian market.”