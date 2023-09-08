Endorphins Entertainment appoints Ahmad Faraz as Director and COO to lead India and Global Operations

Previously, he has held senior leadership roles at Publicis India, Group M, Hindustan Times, Shemaroo, and Ferns n Petals.
Endorphins Entertainment, a leading content-led advertising and digital agency, has appointed Ahmad Faraz as its director & COO - India and global operations.
With close to two decades of experience in content marketing, events, and intellectual property, Ahmad brings valuable expertise to the table. Having previously held senior leadership roles at renowned companies such as Publicis India, Group M, Hindustan Times, Shemaroo, and Ferns n Petals, he is well-equipped to lead Endorphins Entertainment's growth in India and beyond.
Ahmad Faraz, director & COO - India and Global Operations, Endorphins Entertainment said: "I am excited about being a part of Endorphins Entertainment and looking forward to the incredible experiences and opportunities that lie ahead overseas. I believe at this intersection, Endorphins is on a mission to revolutionise the marketing and advertising industry by creating a positive emotional impact on consumers globally and creating more happy hormones, and I am eager to contribute to this effort. By bringing a fresh and innovative approach to the table, I aim to provide clients with ideas that incorporate the latest marketing trends and technology, resulting in maximum outreach”.
Rajeev Kumar Gupta, founder & CEO, Endorphins Entertainment, said: “Our presence in India has experienced significant growth, and as we expand globally in London & Singapore as part of our future roadmap, Ahmad's expertise will assist us in navigating this direction more strategically, acquiring additional IP’s and clients for our portfolio”.