Endorphins Entertainment appoints Ahmad Faraz as Director and COO to lead India and Global Operations

Ahmad Faraz, director & COO - India and Global Operations, Endorphins Entertainment said: "I am excited about being a part of Endorphins Entertainment and looking forward to the incredible experiences and opportunities that lie ahead overseas. I believe at this intersection, Endorphins is on a mission to revolutionise the marketing and advertising industry by creating a positive emotional impact on consumers globally and creating more happy hormones, and I am eager to contribute to this effort. By bringing a fresh and innovative approach to the table, I aim to provide clients with ideas that incorporate the latest marketing trends and technology, resulting in maximum outreach”.