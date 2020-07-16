Enormous Brands brings Soumitra Patnekar on board to lead the Planning Vertical

Soumitra will be based out of the company’s Mumbai office.
Enormous Brands, a leading independent creative agency, has roped in former BBH director of strategy Soumitra Patnekar as the head of its planning vertical. In this role, Soumitra will be based out of the company’s Mumbai office and will develop brand strategies, communications strategies, and conduct market research for the company’s clients.
Commenting on Soumitra's appointment, Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner, Enormous Brands said, “I'm delighted to bring Soumitra on board as a part of the management team in Enormous. His experience in personal care and in automobiles is extremely rich and we're looking forward to building on that. Apart from advertising, he's spent a fair amount of time in consulting and in studying the length and breadth of the country's consuming audiences His insights and experiences from there are invaluable as are his perspectives on building businesses.”
On his new appointment, Soumitra Patnekar, head planning, Enormous Brands, said, “I am excited to lead the Strategy function at Enormous Brands along with Ashish & Ajay. Today, more than ever, I feel that brands need to have a distinctive voice and a consistent footprint across the media & tech landscape. My aim is to help build real, authentic brands rooted in our ethos thereby helping clients achieve/get the right value for their products & services.”
Soumitra brings with him 15 years of Brand Planning & Consulting experience. across agencies (BBH, Grey, Contract) & Consulting firms (Futurebrands & Sideways) He has led the strategy on Global Brands Like Audi, Axe, ABnBev & DPA (Diamond Producers association) & Indian majors like Marico & Ferrero India. His work on Axe, & Fiat Punto has won multiple effectiveness awards in International forums like APAC Effies & IAA (International Advertising Association).