Enormous Brands brings Soumitra Patnekar on board to lead the Planning Vertical

Commenting on Soumitra's appointment, Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner, Enormous Brands said, “I'm delighted to bring Soumitra on board as a part of the management team in Enormous. His experience in personal care and in automobiles is extremely rich and we're looking forward to building on that. Apart from advertising, he's spent a fair amount of time in consulting and in studying the length and breadth of the country's consuming audiences His insights and experiences from there are invaluable as are his perspectives on building businesses.”