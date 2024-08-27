Ex-FilterCopy head Shreya Agarwal hiring for her new content studio

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
After spending nearly seven years at FilterCopy, Agarwal left her job in March 2024.
Shreya Agarwal, the former head of FilterCopy, has announced an opportunity for creatives and professionals in the content industry. In a recent LinkedIn post, Agarwal revealed that she is building and hiring for a new-age content studio. The studio will collaborate with over 115 young brands and content creators to develop content, intellectual properties (IPs), and unique experiences.
The studio is looking for a creative / HOD producer to oversee project execution from concept to delivery, ensuring the smooth development of content. Creative directors and concept curators will lead the creative vision and ideation across various projects, driving innovative and engaging ideas. Video editors are needed to edit short-form content optimized for engagement, while directors of photography (DOPs) will focus on shooting both on-ground and studio content. The studio is also seeking event managers who will collaborate with brands and internal teams to plan and execute unique on-ground experiences, big and small.
Additionally, the team requires client servicing professionals to ensure the smooth delivery of branded content and experiences, as well as graphic designers to create digital creatives and packaging. Finally, in-house reel makers will develop and execute quick, engaging content across various formats, contributing to the dynamic and fast-paced environment of the studio.
Agarwal is seeking candidates based in Delhi or those willing to relocate.
Her journey in the industry has been marked by significant achievements. She joined FilterCopy in 2017 as an associate in the sales and brand solutions department and climbed the ranks to become its head in July 2021. Prior to her time at FilterCopy, Agarwal worked at the digital marketing agency FoxyMoron for two years.