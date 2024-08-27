Ex-FilterCopy head Shreya Agarwal hiring for her new content studio

The studio is looking for a creative / HOD producer to oversee project execution from concept to delivery, ensuring the smooth development of content. Creative directors and concept curators will lead the creative vision and ideation across various projects, driving innovative and engaging ideas. Video editors are needed to edit short-form content optimized for engagement, while directors of photography (DOPs) will focus on shooting both on-ground and studio content. The studio is also seeking event managers who will collaborate with brands and internal teams to plan and execute unique on-ground experiences, big and small.