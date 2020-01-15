Ex- Mindshare digital head, Pallavi Vyas joins Brand Street India

Pallavi has 12+ years of expertise in digital marketing and strategy planning space and was previously the Senior Business Director at Mindshare, a global, award winning media and marketing services company. At Mindshare, Pallavi led the core digital team and integrated planning solutions for their leading set of brands. She was also associated with the digital teams of Isobar across the country for insights and training teams on CCS (consumer insights tool). Pallavi has also held significant positions at other renowned companies like OMD, DAN Network and Isobar.