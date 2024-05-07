F5 onboards Pratik Shah as managing director for India and SAARC region

He will succeed Dhananjay Ganjoo, who has retired on May 3, 2024. Welcoming Pratik to the new role, Dhananjay says, “Over the past few years, while collaborating closely with Pratik, I have witnessed his extensive industry knowledge and leadership skills, which proved to be a huge asset to F5. Pratik's reputation as a leading expert in business development & sales strategy makes him the perfect fit to spearhead F5’s business in this region. India is a crucial market for F5, and with the country's ambitious digital transformation plans, there's a strategic opportunity to leverage F5’s multicloud application services. Pratik's diverse experience will undoubtedly be of value to F5's success.”