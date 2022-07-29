FanCode appoints Nishant Nayak as Chief Product Officer

Prior to joining FanCode, Nishant was based in Berlin, Germany as the Head of Product at Zenjob, and brings with him over 20 years of global experience in product and technology. His expertise lies in leading end-to-end product functions for eCommerce marketplaces like eBay, Flipkart, Zalando, and Zenjob, with a focus on aligning products with the brand vision and strategy including market expansion.