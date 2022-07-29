FanCode appoints Nishant Nayak as Chief Product Officer

Prior to joining FanCode, Nishant was based in Berlin, Germany as the Head of Product at Zenjob.
FanCode, India’s premier digital sports fan destination from the house of Dream Sports, has appointed Nishant Nayak as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). Nishant will lead the product strategy to realise FanCode’s vision of becoming the largest sports fan platform in the country.
Prior to joining FanCode, Nishant was based in Berlin, Germany as the Head of Product at Zenjob, and brings with him over 20 years of global experience in product and technology. His expertise lies in leading end-to-end product functions for eCommerce marketplaces like eBay, Flipkart, Zalando, and Zenjob, with a focus on aligning products with the brand vision and strategy including market expansion.
Speaking on the appointment, Yannick Colaco, co-founder of FanCode said, “We’re pleased to welcome Nishant into our FanCode family. He joins us as a core member of our leadership team and will help us accelerate towards our ambition of becoming a 10-crore+ strong community of sports fans.”
Commenting on his new role, Nishant said, “As an avid sports fan myself, FanCode’s mission to build India’s biggest digital sports fan destination is a truly exciting challenge. I look forward to working with the highly talented FanCode team in building a personalised and engaging experience for sports fans everywhere.”