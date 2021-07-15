Firefox Bikes appoints Manika Sharma as Head of Marketing

Firefox Bikes, India’s leading premium bicycle brand has announced the appointment of Manika Sharma as its head of marketing. Manika is a seasoned marketing professional with over 14 years of experience in building brands and communication, leading to sustainable impact on business. At Firefox, she will be responsible for strengthening the brand’s position in the market and enabling the next wave of growth. An alumnus of Indian School of Business, Manika has worked with PepsiCo, ITC, The Times of India and BBDO and her last assignment was with Signify (formerly Philips Lighting India).