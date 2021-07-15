Firefox Bikes appoints Manika Sharma as Head of Marketing

Her last assignment was with Signify (formerly Philips Lighting India).
Firefox Bikes, India’s leading premium bicycle brand has announced the appointment of Manika Sharma as its head of marketing. Manika is a seasoned marketing professional with over 14 years of experience in building brands and communication, leading to sustainable impact on business. At Firefox, she will be responsible for strengthening the brand’s position in the market and enabling the next wave of growth. An alumnus of Indian School of Business, Manika has worked with PepsiCo, ITC, The Times of India and BBDO and her last assignment was with Signify (formerly Philips Lighting India).
Speaking on the appointment, Sukanta Das, CEO, Firefox Bikes said, ‘We are delighted to have a passionate and seasoned professional like Manika join our Firefox team. Manika brings with her a wealth of experience in brand management and marketing communications that will play a pivotal role in the growth of our journey. We are confident that her expertise will be valuable as we build the next generation of Firefox riders in India.’
Commenting on her appointment, Manika Sharma, head of marketing, Firefox Bikes said, ‘This is such an exciting time to be a part of the Firefox journey. The cycling industry has witnessed an unprecedented boom in the recent years. I am thrilled to be given this opportunity and look forward to further strengthen the Firefox brand equity and presence across the country and drive quality growth.’
Established in 2004, Firefox Bikes, a Hero Cycles group company is India's leading bicycle brand, offering an exclusive & expansive range of premium bikes & accessories. The brand offers premium quality, trendy mountain bikes, city bikes (or hybrid bikes), road bikes, women's bikes, kids' and junior bikes, and also electric bicycles. Firefox Bikes has 500+ stores across India, including all major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Bhopal, Chennai, Jodhpur, Pune, and many more.