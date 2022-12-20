FirstSight appoints Yogesh Dwivedi as Chief Digital Officer

FirstSight specializes in enabling D2C companies to enhance their performance marketing strategies and has roped in Yogesh Dwivedi as its Chief Digital Officer (CDO). He holds close to a decade experience in this industry, where he has managed overall digital marketing aspects for reputable companies. Previously, he had worked for multiple marketing agencies including Dentsu, Madison World, and IPG Media Brands. His office will be in Mumbai and he will report to FirstSight's CEO & founder Akshay Khirodwala.