FirstSight appoints Yogesh Dwivedi as Chief Digital Officer

He will be based out of Mumbai and will report to FirstSight's CEO & Founder Akshay Khirodwala.
FirstSight specializes in enabling D2C companies to enhance their performance marketing strategies and has roped in Yogesh Dwivedi as its Chief Digital Officer (CDO). He holds close to a decade experience in this industry, where he has managed overall digital marketing aspects for reputable companies. Previously, he had worked for multiple marketing agencies including Dentsu, Madison World, and IPG Media Brands. His office will be in Mumbai and he will report to FirstSight's CEO & founder Akshay Khirodwala.
Aside from delivering highly impactful marketing campaigns, he will be instrumental in building the strategic reorientation and overseeing business intelligence initiatives, working closely both with the performance and E-commerce teams.
Speaking of joining the team, Yogesh Dwivedi says, “With the rapid growth and adoption of D2C space in India, it is one of the exciting phase to join hands with FirstSight. People, Process and Building Products will be my core focus area to move on the transformational journey. This comprises of digital strategy for brands, cross department growth, building tools and lastly attracting and retaining the talent”.
Akshay Khirodwala, CEO and founder, added, "Performance analytics play a critical role in helping D2C brands drive business results in the digital age. Having Yogesh on board will enable our clients to make intelligent decisions. He is a stellar performer and his communication with the clients will be effortless."
India's leading performance-based full-service digital marketing company has offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Multifaceted teams provide Performance Marketing, E-commerce, Paid Search, Social Media, SEO, ORM, Creative, and Web Technologies under one roof.