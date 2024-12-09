Flipkart elevates Viveka Sra to Director- Brand Marketing

Flipkart elevates Viveka Sra to director of brand marketing. Before this role, Sra served as the associate director of brand marketing at the organisation.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Sra is a marketer with experience across the marketing spectrum- brand building, crafting and positioning, activations, digital marketing, and sales for all channels both in consumer-packaged goods and fast-moving durable.

Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations like Unilever as the senior brand manager and also was a sales and marketing intern at Hindustan Unilever.