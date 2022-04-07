Flipkart Veteran Pramod Jajoo joins ShipBob

Jajoo brings over 30 years of diverse experience to the role at companies like Flipkart and BigBasket. Prior to ShipBob, he was a mentor and advisor to select startups and corporates, and is actively involved as an angel investor in the Indian startup ecosystem. He has been a mentor to Nasscom's Deep Tech Club (DTC) startups for the past four years. He previously served as a Senior Vice President at Flipkart, where he managed product and technology teams for Flipkart’s Fulfillment Services Group. He was also the Chief Technology Officer for BigBasket since its inception to scale.