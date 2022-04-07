Flipkart Veteran Pramod Jajoo joins ShipBob

Jajoo will lead ShipBob’s expansion in India while overseeing all technology advancements the company will undertake in the country.
ShipBob, the leading global omnifulfillment platform India today announced the hiring of Pramod Jajoo as SVP, Technology and Country Head. Jajoo will lead ShipBob’s expansion in India while overseeing all technology advancements the company will undertake in the country.
Jajoo brings over 30 years of diverse experience to the role at companies like Flipkart and BigBasket. Prior to ShipBob, he was a mentor and advisor to select startups and corporates, and is actively involved as an angel investor in the Indian startup ecosystem. He has been a mentor to Nasscom's Deep Tech Club (DTC) startups for the past four years. He previously served as a Senior Vice President at Flipkart, where he managed product and technology teams for Flipkart’s Fulfillment Services Group. He was also the Chief Technology Officer for BigBasket since its inception to scale.
“I am excited about joining a group of people who are extremely passionate about the power of technology to bring a world-class fulfillment experience for our global ecommerce brands. I am also excited to lead ShipBob’s India hub that will be talent-centric, helping build the most innovative products for streamlining the supply chain for our customers,” said Jajoo.
Over the next few years, ShipBob plans to recruit over 150 technology professionals in India, in the areas of engineering, product management, platforms, data sciences and analytics. ShipBob will continue to bring its remote-first philosophy to the market in India, as the company believes that flexibility in where you work enables their people to perform their best both at work and at home.