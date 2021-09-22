Former Dentsu senior exec Gautam Mehra joins SaaS start-up ProfitWheel as co-founder

Commenting on his new role, Gautam Mehra, Co-Founder, ProfitWheel, said, “I am looking forward to being a part of the team and starting this new journey. I am driven by building products that solve large business challenges, and this feels like the right time to build something new, as ad tech reinvents itself. With ProfitWheel, we are focused on solving the biggest problems for D2C brands on effective customer acquisition, enhanced profitability, marketplace expansion and growth in the most privacy compliant manner.”