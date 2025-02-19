Former Flipkart VP Chanakya Gupta joins Tuco Kids as Co-Founder

Tuco Kids, the kids' personal care brand, announced the appointment of Chanakya Gupta as co-founder. Gupta brings over 23 years of experience in consumer businesses, most recently serving as business head- Play (erstwhile Fitso) and CHRO at Curefit. He was previously with Walmart backed e-commerce company Flipkart, where he held various senior leadership positions including vice president of strategic partnerships for the Flipkart group and led many category businesses including electronics, fashion and beauty. At Flipkart, he launched initiatives like the D2C brand accelerator Flipkart Boost and the refurbished goods platform 2GUD.

Prior to Flipkart, Gupta spent close to a decade at Hindustan Unilever, where he managed key modern retail partnerships and led brand development initiatives for local jewels in the soaps category.

Founded in 2023, Tuco Kids produces natural personal care products for children aged 3-12. Its range includes soaps, lotions, creams, sunscreen, makeup, and deodorants, made with Indian ingredients and packaged in recycled plastic.

Aishvarya Murali, co-founder of Tuco Kids said "We are thrilled to welcome Chanakya to Tuco Kids. His deep expertise in scaling consumer businesses and building brands will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in the kids' personal care segment."

Chanakya Gupta, co-founder at Tuco Kids said "I'm excited to join Tuco Kids at this pivotal moment. The company's commitment to creating natural, sustainable personal care products for children, combined with its innovative approach to packaging and formulation, presents a unique opportunity to build a meaningful brand in this underserved segment."