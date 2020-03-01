Former Google Interim head Vikas Agnihotri to join Softbank

In January 2020, afaqs! reported on Agnihotri's movement out of Google where he was serving as interim head... More on his movement to SoftBank Investment Advisers.
Vikas Agnihotri has joined SoftBank Investment Adviser as operating partner - after a stint at Google that lasted almost a decade. "To continue its expansion in India and bolster portfolio companies, SoftBank Investment Advisers (SBIA) has announced the appointment of Vikas Agnihotri as its first operating partner to foster closer connections with the region''s technology ecosystem and the SBIA''s global network," said a SoftBank statement, as reported by PTI.
Outlook India reports that SoftBank Vision Fund I has already invested over $10 billion in e-commerce and technology based companies in India such as Grofers, Lenskart, Delhivery, FirstCry, Oyo, Ola, Paytm, and PolicyBazaar.
Agnihotri's last role saw him work in the position of interim country head and managing director of Indian operations. Apart from his work at Google, he's also on the board of the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA), Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).
Agnihotri joined Google in 2011 as industry director, handling multiple verticals including CPG, BFSI, telecom, travel and media and entertainment. Prior to that, he worked at Religare Macquarie Private Wealth Management company as CEO. In the banking sector, some of the names he has worked with include Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and ANZ Gridlays Bank. Before getting into the banking sector, Agnihotri has worked as an adman with Ogilvy & Mather for three years.