Former Google Interim head Vikas Agnihotri to join Softbank

Agnihotri joined Google in 2011 as industry director, handling multiple verticals including CPG, BFSI, telecom, travel and media and entertainment. Prior to that, he worked at Religare Macquarie Private Wealth Management company as CEO. In the banking sector, some of the names he has worked with include Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and ANZ Gridlays Bank. Before getting into the banking sector, Agnihotri has worked as an adman with Ogilvy & Mather for three years.