foundit appoints Tarun Sharma as Chief Product & Technology Officer

Jobs platform, foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME) has announced the appointment of Tarun Sharma as chief product and technology officer (CPTO). In this role, Tarun will lead product and technology innovation, driving the job platform’s mission to connect the right talent with the right opportunity through AI-led solutions across APAC and the Middle East.

V Suresh, CEO of foundit, said, “At foundit, we’re reimagining the recruitment experience through deep tech, AI, and hyper-personalisation. Tarun’s appointment as Chief Product and Technology Officer strengthens this vision. With his extensive experience in building scalable, user-first platforms, he will be instrumental in driving innovation and enhancing our precision hiring capabilities to deliver smarter hiring decisions for job seekers and recruiters across APAC and the Middle East.”

“This is an exciting moment for the recruitment ecosystem, and foundit is at the forefront of shaping what’s next,” said Tarun Sharma, CPTO at foundit. “I look forward to building intuitive, data-driven experiences that not only empower job seekers and recruiters but also set new benchmarks in the recruitment landscape.”

With experience in building and scaling digital platforms, Tarun has held key positions at global giants including PayPal, Yahoo, Walmart, Naukri.com, and Maersk. Most recently at Maersk, he led major platform and experience transformation initiatives that drove significant advancements in global logistics.

Tarun is also an angel investor and advisor, backing early-stage startups across travel, fintech, and AI-enabled domains. His expertise spans digital payments, machine learning, search monetisation.

Tarun holds an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad and a bachelor’s degree in engineering from NIT Durgapur.