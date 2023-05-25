Future Generali India Life Insurance Company appoints Geetanjali Chugh Kothari as Chief Marketing Officer

Geetanjali will report to Bruce de Broize, Managing Director & CEO, of Future Generali India Life Insurance
Future Generali India Life Insurance Co. has announced the appointment of Geetanjali Chugh Kothari as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In her role as the CMO, Geetanjali will be responsible for leading the organization's marketing, communications, digital, and customer experience initiatives.
Geetanjali comes with over 17 years of experience in the marketing domain in BFSI, media, and retail. Prior to joining Future Generali, Geetanjali held the position of Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication at Bharti AXA Life Insurance. Her prior experience includes working for Future Group, HT Media, and Mudra Max.
Bruce de Broize, managing director & CEO of Future Generali India Life Insurance Co., expressed, “Geetanjali's extensive work experience in the BFSI and insurance sectors, coupled with her expertise in driving strategic initiatives centred around innovation, sustainability, customer experience, and business enablement, make her an exceptional addition to our dynamic leadership team as our new CMO. I am confident Geetanjali will be a great asset to the Company and will strategically lead the marketing team and enable the organisation to deliver on our customer lifetime partner objectives.”
Geetanjali Chugh Kothari, CMO - Future Generali India Life Insurance Co., said, “I am thrilled to be joining Future Generali India Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Generali Group’s rich legacy of 190 years across the globe and its commendable contributions to insurance sector inspire me. I am grateful for this opportunity and eager to collaborating with the leadership team. Drawing from my past experiences, my goal is to position Marketing and Communication as essential contributors to the brand's preference and organisation goals, and our commitment to being a lifetime partner to our customers. Through thoughtful and innovative practices, we will strive to create meaningful connections and lifetime value for our customers.
In her new role as the CMO, Geetanjali will report to Bruce de Broize, managing director & CEO, of Future Generali India Life Insurance, and will be based in the head office in Mumbai.