Gozoop strengthens leadership with Gillian Marie Hooper as Group Director

Commenting on her appointment, Gillian said, “I joined Gozoop with a strong intention to learn, grow and build a strong performance yet open environment with internal and external stakeholders. It gives me immense pride to know that Gozoop and I share the same values and vision of building strong brands but stronger relationships with our clients. With the dynamic industry we work in, it is important to be seen as brand partner instead of just another agency, because when we start working as one unit, that it where the true magic happens. I look forward to creating work which people will remember and with Gozoop providing that environment, I’m sure we’ll do whatever it takes to get there.”