GREY group India appoints Rahul Pahwa as Sr. Vice President & Business Head-North

Pahwa will report to Ketan Desai, Chief Operating Officer, GREY group India.
GREY group India has announced the elevation of Rahul Pahwa as Sr. Vice President and Business Head (North). Rahul will lead the team in North and will work closely with clients across various businesses delivering business solutions and strategies. He will report to Ketan Desai, Chief Operating Officer, GREY group India.
Rahul has been an integral part of GREY for over 7 years and has led some important local and global client partnerships for the agency. In addition, he has experience across a wide breadth of categories and brands including; Haleon (Formerly GSK Consumer Care, Etihad Airways, Volvo, SBI Cards, Volvo, Bacardi, Realme mobiles to name a few.
Ketan Desai, chief operating officer, GREY group India said, “Rahul will lead the development of GREY’s unified network offering, true to its borderless vision, with enhanced creativity, collaboration and speed to market. Most importantly, he will focus on developing GREY’s future-facing integrated agency offering in North region”
“Over the last few years GREY has created a unified team of Strategy, creative, tech and data specialists, equipped to offer creative solutions for a modern marketer’s diverse business challenges. We have demonstrated the power of this unified thinking to many of our existing clients. On the back of this talented bunch of people, I am looking forward to take the Gurugram office to newer heights and ensure agency’s services and divisions are integrated seamlessly to deliver the best communication solutions to our clients.” added Pahwa on taking over the new role.