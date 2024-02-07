Ground Zero Consulting ropes in Ankit Doshi as head - strategy

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Ankit is a former Economic Times journalist.
Ground Zero Consulting, a sustainability marketing consultancy, has announced the appointment of experienced business journalist Ankit Doshi to head the strategy division for the agency.
Ankit has 15 years of experience in the news and communications industry. He joins Ground Zero from The Economic Times, and prior to his stint with the Times Group, Ankit has worked with other media houses such as HT Media, the Indian Express group, and Network18 covering capital markets, commodity markets, M&A, private equity, venture capital, regulatory and legal matters among other things.
Rahul Tekwani, founder and managing director, Ground Zero Consulting said, “I always knew that to be the change in the field of Environment and Climate Change, we would need passion over experience. Fortunately, Ankit is a mix of both. He brings with him an enthusiastic approach and a natural inclination towards Environment and Sustainability, and with the understanding of the Communications space, we realised he was the perfect fit.”
Commenting on his new role, Ankit said,“Environment remains the bedrock of mankind’s existence no matter how wealthy or advanced one becomes. To effect a change at a global scale, there is an urgent need to raise climate awareness and bring behavioural changes at a personal level; Sustainability practices need category creation to avoid being misused as greenwashing, and therefore accelerating the role of strategy and sustainability marketing, locally and globally, becomes critical in spreading the right message and taking necessary Climate Action.”
According to the relase, its services includes communication strategy development, sustainability audits, sustainable branding, global outreach programs, memberships, collaborations with associations and industry bodies and research and content creation.