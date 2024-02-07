Ground Zero Consulting ropes in Ankit Doshi as head - strategy

Commenting on his new role, Ankit said,“Environment remains the bedrock of mankind’s existence no matter how wealthy or advanced one becomes. To effect a change at a global scale, there is an urgent need to raise climate awareness and bring behavioural changes at a personal level; Sustainability practices need category creation to avoid being misused as greenwashing, and therefore accelerating the role of strategy and sustainability marketing, locally and globally, becomes critical in spreading the right message and taking necessary Climate Action.”