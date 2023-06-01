Grundfos India appoints Usha Subramaniam as New Country President

Usha Subramaniam, country president, Grundfos India on the appointment said, “I am very proud to take on this new role and look forward to working with my many colleagues in India, as well as our partners and stakeholders, towards our goal of creating a sustainable future. The opportunities available in India where Grundfos can make a difference to the water and climate agenda is immense, and in collaboration, I believe we can realize the possibility in every drop and help to respect, protect, and advance the flow of water in India.”