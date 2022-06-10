GSK’s Consumer Healthcare appoints Nagraj Iyer as the Head of Marketing for Healthcare business in Japan+Korea

He has worked on iconic Indian brands like Eno, Iodex, Horlicks & in his last role in India.
Nagraj Iyer has been appointed as the Head of Marketing for GSK’s Consumer Healthcare business in Japan+Korea
Nagraj Iyer, currently working as Portfolio Strategy Director, APAC for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare in Singapore has been appointed as the Head of Marketing for GSK’s consumer healthcare business in Japan & Korea with effect from Aug 2022. Nagraj is a 2007 batch MBA from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), New Delhi with over 15yrs of experience in sales & marketing.
Nagraj had joined GSK in 2009 in the India business where he had done multiple roles across sales & marketing. He has worked on iconic Indian brands like Eno, Iodex, Horlicks & in his last role in India, he was leading marketing for the nutritional health drink, 'Boost' & had successfully led it to several consecutive years of strong performance. Post this, he had moved to Singapore to work with GSK’s APAC strategy team in 2018 wherein he had held roles like Innovation Lead & Repeatable Growth Model Lead, which helped accelerate GSK’s business across APAC.