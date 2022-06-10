GSK’s Consumer Healthcare appoints Nagraj Iyer as the Head of Marketing for Healthcare business in Japan+Korea

Nagraj Iyer has been appointed as the Head of Marketing for GSK’s Consumer Healthcare business in Japan+Korea

Nagraj Iyer, currently working as Portfolio Strategy Director, APAC for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare in Singapore has been appointed as the Head of Marketing for GSK’s consumer healthcare business in Japan & Korea with effect from Aug 2022. Nagraj is a 2007 batch MBA from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), New Delhi with over 15yrs of experience in sales & marketing.