Haider Ali Amir quits Publicis Groupe

Haider Ali joined Publicis to set up Content Factory in 2018. He has over a decade of experience in filmmaking and production. Content Factory created world-class content for key brands in India such as Mercedes-Benz, CarDekho, Skechers, Welspun, Bajaj, Renault and Frooti, to name a few. Recently, it produced a 5-episode web series for PUBG Mobile. The unit’s main focus was to create high-quality content that has never been seen before in India. The vision for Content Factory was to create nimble content with the greatest agility.