Haider Ali Amir quits Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe India’s Haider Ali Amir, head of its content wing Content Factory, has quit the company. In just 2019 alone, Content Factory became the largest agile content company in India, and grew by 7x.
Haider Ali joined Publicis to set up Content Factory in 2018. He has over a decade of experience in filmmaking and production. Content Factory created world-class content for key brands in India such as Mercedes-Benz, CarDekho, Skechers, Welspun, Bajaj, Renault and Frooti, to name a few. Recently, it produced a 5-episode web series for PUBG Mobile. The unit’s main focus was to create high-quality content that has never been seen before in India. The vision for Content Factory was to create nimble content with the greatest agility.
Haider Ali, said, “My stint with Content Factory has been fantastic. My single-minded focus has been to help create great content for brands and tap into the momentous potential in the content space. Content Factory was the coming together of like-minded individuals sharing the same vision and passion and I’m proud of what we were able to achieve.”