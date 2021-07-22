Hashtag Orange appoints Ankoor Dasguupta, as Vice President, Media

In a career spanning over two decades, Ankoor has worked with GECIS , prominent media houses like Times of India, India Today Group, besides these he has also worked with Yahoo, Networkplay Media, AdColony, Comexposium India, SHEROES, DDB Mudra. Ankoor has been instrumental in the launch of reputed events and success stories such as ad:tech, iMedia Summits, Mordern Marketing Summit and TechCrunch in India. Ankoor has been actively involved with various speaking & Jury engagements ; was also invited by NIT Trichy for a panel discussion and for a guest lecture at ISB Mohali. Ankoor is also certified by Dale Carnegie in Mentoring to Develop Talent.