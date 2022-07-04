Havas Media Group India appoints Arun Rao as SVP, Havas Sports & Entertainment

He will be based in Gurgaon and report to R. Venkatasubramanian, President - Investments and Head - Havas Sports.
Havas Sports & Entertainment, the sports & sponsorship vertical of Havas Media Group India, has appointed Arun Kumar Rao as Senior Vice President. He will be based in Gurgaon and report to R. Venkatasubramanian, President - Investments and Head - Havas Sports.
Earlier this year, Havas Media Group India relaunched the Havas Sports & Entertainment vertical, which offers clients unrivalled opportunities by providing bespoke sports solutions with access to high-value media and sponsorship. The team provides strategic and innovative media solutions to sponsors on asset identification, allocation, and maximising returns from media investments, as well as developing sports and entertainment-based IPs, managing sporting talent, and producing and partnering on exclusive events.
Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India said "Sports is a major driving force for the Media & Marketing industry, and we want to lead this space by assisting media rights holders in optimising their properties, creating more winning partnerships with leading & emerging brands, and co-creating unique engagement opportunities for brands by offering integrated media solutions that include digital, on-ground, and on-air experiences, which will help maximise returns and connect meaningfully with audiences. I look forward to Venkat and the team scaling up Havas Sports & Entertainment to newer heights, and welcome Arun to the Havas Family."
R. Venkatasubramanian, President – Investments & Head – Havas Sports, Havas Media Group India added, "With the resurgence of Havas Sports & Entertainment and a slew of major & emerging sporting events in India, we are witnessing a multi-fold increase in sports marketing and brand sponsorships. Arun's vast experience will add a new dimension to the vertical and accelerate our growth plans."
“I am thrilled to be joining the Havas Media Group India team and to have the opportunity to expand Havas Sports & Entertainment's expertise in sports marketing and sponsorships. I am excited to work with meaningful brands from diverse industries, collaborate with leading and emerging sporting events, drive innovation, and make a meaningful difference. I'm looking forward to a fantastic innings with Havas.” said Arun Rao.
With over 20 years of diverse work experience, Arun comes with a vast experience in sports marketing & sponsorships, media ad sales & marketing, strategic marketing, DTH & digital sales, business development, digital content development & acquisition. He has worked as an independent consultant, helping brands, start-ups, and sports clubs in setting up marketing & sales strategy, and revenue generation through sponsorships. Prior to this, Arun has worked with Indian Super League (ISL) teams - Odisha FC & Delhi Dynamos FC, Dish TV, leading broadcast and print media networks - Discovery Networks, The Walt Disney, 9XM, Manorama TV, Fashion TV India (FTV) and The Time of India Group. Apart from this, Rao has also worked with leading advertising agencies like TBWA India, Rediffusion and Percept Advertising and managed brands like Bharti Airtel, Electrolux - Kelvinator, Birla Yamaha, NTPC Ltd and more.