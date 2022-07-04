Havas Media Group India appoints Arun Rao as SVP, Havas Sports & Entertainment

With over 20 years of diverse work experience, Arun comes with a vast experience in sports marketing & sponsorships, media ad sales & marketing, strategic marketing, DTH & digital sales, business development, digital content development & acquisition. He has worked as an independent consultant, helping brands, start-ups, and sports clubs in setting up marketing & sales strategy, and revenue generation through sponsorships. Prior to this, Arun has worked with Indian Super League (ISL) teams - Odisha FC & Delhi Dynamos FC, Dish TV, leading broadcast and print media networks - Discovery Networks, The Walt Disney, 9XM, Manorama TV, Fashion TV India (FTV) and The Time of India Group. Apart from this, Rao has also worked with leading advertising agencies like TBWA India, Rediffusion and Percept Advertising and managed brands like Bharti Airtel, Electrolux - Kelvinator, Birla Yamaha, NTPC Ltd and more.