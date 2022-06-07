Havas Worldwide India (Creative) announces senior level appointments

Havas Worldwide India (Creative) has seen a strong growth trajectory over the past two years. To add thrust to this momentum, it has further added key profiles to its strategy and account management teams with senior appointments. Arthi Basak has joined as EVP & Planning Head – West and Esha Datta and Sougata Kundu have been roped in as Vice President, Client Servicing. While Arthi and Esha will be part of the Havas Mumbai office, Sougata will work out of Havas Gurgaon.