Heritage Novandie Foods appoints Anmol Choubey as CEO

Anmol will focus on establishing a more robust distribution and brand presence for the yogurt brand Mamie Yova in India over the next 12 months.
Heritage Novandie Foods, a joint venture between Heritage Foods (India) and Novandie Foods (a subsidiary of Andros, France), has announced the appointment of Anmol Choubey to the role of CEO. Anmol brings more than two decades of leadership, growth, sales/marketing and GTM experience to his new role.
Anmol's key focus areas for the near future involve catapulting Mamie Yova as a leader in the yogurt category. Utilizing the advantages of a clear product-market fit, encouraging customer adoption and fundamental market understanding, Anmol seeks to usher in aggressive growth built on state-of-the-art facilities and high-performance team culture.
Speaking on his appointment as CEO, Anmol Choubey said, "Heritage Novandie Foods have set substantial precedence of quality products in the yogurt category. I am excited to find myself at the helm of a young brand making waves in a high-growth market. The hybrid mix of D2C and e-commerce with offline retail is dynamic, especially when you have a clear winner like Mamie Yova. We will look to create a more lasting value with our customers and take full advantage of our world-class manufacturing facilities to cater to the ever-refining Indian taste palate."
Vivek Mani, the incumbent CEO, of Heritage Novandie Foods , added, "We welcome Anmol to the Heritage Novandie Foods family. His two decades of leadership experience with an impressive mix of organizations across modern trade, retail and F&B will continue to bring tremendous value to our entire team, partners and, of course, the customers. Anmol's focus on creating long-term business impact through the fusion of technology, processes and people will be an asset to our young organization. I wish him and the brand great success in the journey ahead."
Mamie Yova was the pioneering French yogurt brand in India in 2021 and has since introduced a range of stirred fruit yogurts and flavoured yogurt drinks in the market, available across the cities of Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Goa, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Surat, Baroda, Hyderabad, Warangal and various e-commerce channels like Big Basket, Swiggy Instamart, Amazon Fresh and Flipkart. It’s also available with major modern trade players like Reliance, Nature’s Basket, Star Bazaar and More, along with their online portals. The market expansion has been primarily fuelled by the state-of-the-art facility based in Palghar, Mumbai and the proliferation of hyperlocal e-commerce grocery demand in the country. Outgoing CEO, Vivek Mani, has been instrumental in the brand's initial success in the launch phase. With a view to the future, the company will focus on strengthening the distribution networks, with upcoming new product launches and aggressive market expansion in the coming months.