Heritage Novandie Foods appoints Anmol Choubey as CEO

Mamie Yova was the pioneering French yogurt brand in India in 2021 and has since introduced a range of stirred fruit yogurts and flavoured yogurt drinks in the market, available across the cities of Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Goa, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Surat, Baroda, Hyderabad, Warangal and various e-commerce channels like Big Basket, Swiggy Instamart, Amazon Fresh and Flipkart. It’s also available with major modern trade players like Reliance, Nature’s Basket, Star Bazaar and More, along with their online portals. The market expansion has been primarily fuelled by the state-of-the-art facility based in Palghar, Mumbai and the proliferation of hyperlocal e-commerce grocery demand in the country. Outgoing CEO, Vivek Mani, has been instrumental in the brand's initial success in the launch phase. With a view to the future, the company will focus on strengthening the distribution networks, with upcoming new product launches and aggressive market expansion in the coming months.