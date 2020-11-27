Hero Motocorp appoints global mobility expert Michael Clarke as Chief Operating Officer

Commenting on his appointment, Mike Clarke said “It is an absolute privilege to be joining Dr. Munjal and his Leadership Team at Hero MotoCorp. We are in unprecedented times across the globe and it is clear that Hero MotoCorp is navigating successfully and maintaining its number one position in the industry. I am passionately looking forward to contributing to and continuing the journey being led by Dr. Munjal globally as well as in the domestic market in India. I can’t wait to get going and meeting more Heroes.”