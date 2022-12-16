Hisense India restructures its Top Management

As part of its global brand building strategy, Hisense is actively engaging in sports marketing to raise brand awareness. Over the years, Hisense has sponsored major sporting events and teams like the UEFA’s Euro 2016, the Australian Open, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Red Bull Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Germany’s FC Schalke 04. In 2018, Hisense announced its status as the sponsor of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ and is also the official sponsor of the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.