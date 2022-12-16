Hisense India restructures its Top Management

Former chief operating officer, Rishi Tandon has decided to move on from the company.
Hisense, the consumer electronics and home appliances company is on an expansion spree in India and in a strategic move, Hisense India has decided to rejig its top management, with the former chief operating officer, Rishi Tandon moving on.
Hisense India is now looking to ramp up its business operations, improve work environment, and empower local teams, to aggressively foray into the TV and other appliances business in 2023.
This move is aligned with the company’s long-term strategy and objectives of accelerating growth and achieving a leadership position in the Indian TV and other appliances business. The brand is looking to expand its product portfolio and sales channels in India and will launch a series of new TV products in the coming year for the Indian market.
As part of its global brand building strategy, Hisense is actively engaging in sports marketing to raise brand awareness. Over the years, Hisense has sponsored major sporting events and teams like the UEFA’s Euro 2016, the Australian Open, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Red Bull Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Germany’s FC Schalke 04. In 2018, Hisense announced its status as the sponsor of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ and is also the official sponsor of the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.