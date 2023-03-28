Hitachi Payment Services appoints Sumil Vikamsey as Managing Director

Loney Antony, vice chairman, Hitachi Payment Services, said, “Sumil has been instrumental in shaping Hitachi Payments' growth from its early stages and will now be responsible to lead the company into its next phase of growth. He has played a pivotal role in leading the Cash Business for the company, strengthening its position as the market leader and successfully spearheading various strategic initiatives. People-centric by nature with an extensive knowledge of the payments domain, Sumil’s strengths give the company an added leverage.”