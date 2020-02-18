HiveMinds appoints Deepti Bhadauria as Chief Strategy Officer

Commenting on her new role, Deepti Bhadauria, Chief Strategy Officer, HiveMinds says, “I was one of the clients of HiveMinds and I was truly impressed with the pace, domain knowledge and the agility of the team in delivering growth mandates. I am excited now to be part of the team and look forward to working with Jyothirmayee JT who is one of the best minds in the digital marketing domain in India.”