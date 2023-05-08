Hood appoints Ashish Bhatia as Tech Advisor

Bhatia currently serves as the CTO of Center Pixel in San Francisco, California.
Hood has announced the appointment of Ashish Bhatia as its tech advisor.
Bhatia, a seasoned professional with over a decade of experience in the industry, will be responsible for building Hood's tech infrastructure, enabling the platform to scale for millions of users, and spearheading user engagement and product innovation.
Ashish Bhatia boasts an impressive background, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur, and a successful stint at Google's Mountain View, California office. He has spent most of his career with Google and WhatsApp, gaining deep domain expertise in building tech platforms. Bhatia currently serves as the CTO of Center Pixel in San Francisco, California.
Welcoming Ashish to the company, co-founder and CEO Jasveer Singh of Hood said, "We are happy to have Ashish in Hood's tech team. Ashish comes with a decade of experience, especially in network-led businesses like Google and WhatsApp. His experience will definitely help us in scaling our product not only in the Indian market but also to take it global. He has the skill set and vision to lead the team in the next phase of growth, and we are elated to bring him on board and achieve great heights."
Hood is confident that Bhatia's experience and expertise in building scalable products will contribute significantly to the company's growth, revolutionizing the pseudonymous social media industry.
Commenting on his appointment, Ashish Bhatia said, “Pseudonymity is a gray area today, and Hood is a great initiative towards building one of the most secure pseudonymous social media networks. I see great potential in it. I will be working with the team to build the next WhatsApp. Since Hood is the pioneer in the space, we will be scaling it across India and globally. I look forward to building a platform that empowers users to express themselves freely while also ensuring their privacy and security."