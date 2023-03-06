Hoopr appoints Abhinav Singh as Head of Operations and Strategy

Gaurav Dagaonkar, CEO and Co-founder of Hoopr, said, "Absolutely delighted to welcome Abhinav onboard as we begin the next phase of growth for Hoopr. Since our launch in July 2022, we have received great response from content creators, brands, broadcasters, and musicians across India, with almost 100,000 creators on board. We are focused on expanding globally and plan to launch more offerings across music, AI, and tech. Abhinav will be a pivotal part of the team that will be bringing these ideas to fruition.”