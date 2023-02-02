Hybrid announces key Sales Promotions in India

Aniket Powar has been promoted as National Sales Lead and Sushaant Chopra is promoted to Director Sales - North.
Adtech company Hybrid has announced promotions in key leadership roles for the India market. The company has promoted Aniket Powar as National Sales Lead, who will be focusing not only on building West as a market but will also mentor other regions.
While, Sushaant Chopra is promoted to director sales - north. Subhashish Maitra has been elevated to emerging market lead for East India and Somrup Nag will be the regional head for South India.
The announcement comes as Hybrid continues to expand its operations in India and across the globe. The promotion of these individuals is a reflection of their hard work and entrepreneurial spirit, which directly impacts the overall success of Hybrid's growth in the Indian market.
“Congratulations to Aniket, Sushaant, Subhashish, and Somrup for their new titles and roles within Hybrid! We encourage our employees to grow and thrive in their chosen fields of endeavor. In these times of great change and challenge, this is one way we can support them in their personal goals and also build a strong team in an effort to reach our goals of being a leading Adtech company. Our sales leaders are always an integral part of that plan, and we look forward to capitalizing on their talents as they lead us into the future,” said Gandharv Sachdeva, the country head for India market.